IPL 2020: KXIP Predicted XI against KKR - The Universal Boss is likely to play

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:29 IST

Kings XI Punjab have tried and tested everything but results are not coming in their favor so far in the Indian Premier League 2020. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been giving them a good start but it’s their middle-order which has failed to deliver. KXIP bowling lineup looked good only in patches and no bowler maintain their form so far this season. The only remaining option for Punjab is to unleash the ‘Universal Boss’ against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Chris Gayle is warming the bench in the Punjab dugout for so longs and is expected to get a go in Abu Dhabi. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the KXIP Predicted XI against KKR:

KL Rahul (c): Punjab skipper is in fine form with the bat in the IPL 2020. Currently, he is donning the orange cap by the virtue of having scored the most runs this season. Rahul looked off-color against Sunrisers Hyderabad but will look to shrug this performance off and deliver a good performance against Kolkata.

Chris Gayle: The Universal Boss has been warming the bench so far in this season of IPL. But it’s the right time for the KXIP management to unleash this weapon. The team is in the last position in the points table and Gayle is expected to change the fortune of his team.

Mayank Agarwal: He has complemented his skipper shot for shot. Having scored heavy runs so far in the league, Agarwal failed to take his team over the line. It was a rare failure for him against Hyderabad where he got run out. He can drop to number three to allow Gayle to open the batting with KL Rahul.

Mandeep Singh: Mandeep Singh came into the playing XI against Chennai and looked good in that match. He can play aggressive shots as well as his ability to anchor the innings. A failure against Kolkata can put his place in the XI under the scanner.

Nicholas Pooran: The flamboyant batsman was at the peak of his batting prowess against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. He scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2020 in just 17 balls. However, his efforts fell short of the finishing line as he perished for a 37-ball 77 runs. Kolkata will be aware of the threat that he poses.

Simran Singh (wk): Newcomer Simran Singh kept wickets against Hyderabad and got to bat at the number three. During his 11-run stay at the crease, he grabbed the eyeballs of the cricket experts with fine stroke-making. He is likely to play as a finisher against KKR.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: The mysterious spinner played his first game of the season against Hyderabad. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner negotiated his threat and scored quick runs against him. However, Mujeeb will try to put this game behind him to come good against KKR.

Ravi Bishnoi: He has looked the most promising bowler for Punjab this year. Although he was unable to take wickets in the last few games but found his form back against Hyderabad with three quick wickets. Kolkata will not do the mistake of taking him lightly.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep was one of the three changes that KXIP made against SRH. He looked pretty ordinary until taking two wickets at the death. The game against Kolkata will be the test of his skills, where he will have to bowl to star-studded batting lineup.

Mohammed Shami: He looked threatening for a major part of this season but leaked runs at the death overs. Shami managed just one wicket against Hyderabad and received a serious hammering from Bairstow and Warner. However, Punjab will expect a good comeback from their spearhead.

Hardus Viljoen: Sheldon Cottrell is bowling pretty ordinary and can be replaced by South African pacer Hardus Viljoen, who has played has six games with Punjab last year. Despite his debut season not being unfolded to his liking, Viljoen will be eyeing to turn the table around this year.

KXIP Predicted XI against KKR: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen.