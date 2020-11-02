DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Can Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals return to winning ways?

DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals, at one stage of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, looked like one of the favourites to win the title. But the team has hit a roadblock and four straight losses has put serious doubts in the team’s ability to get the job done this time around. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, have a similar story. They had a jittery start, but found form like rarely seen from RCB before in IPL. But three straight losses has brought a sense of doubts in RCB camp once again and fans are wondering if this would be another flop year for Kohli & co. A contest between these two teams to decide the 2nd placed-team in the top four is only fitting to the narrative of the tournament and will promise the fans a thrilling ride.

17:25 hrs IST DC vs RCB: Head to Head stats Total number of matches played: 25 Matches won by DC: 9 Matches won by RCB: 15 Matched played in India: 21 (DC 7, RCB 13) Matches played in UAE: 2 (DC 1, RCB 1) DC average score against RCB: 163 RCB average score against DC: 154 Most runs for DC: 311 (Rishabh Pant) Most runs for RCB: 892 (Virat Kohli) Most wickets for DC: 10 (Kagiso Rabada) Most wickets for RCB: 14 (Yuzvendra Chahal) Most catches for DC: 7 (Rishabh Pant) Most catches for RCB: 13 (Virat Kohli)





17:20 hrs IST Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers “This game (against SRH) was all about Kohli and AB in my opinion. The RCB batting is not working. Kohli and AB are going to pay a huge price for their own success because they have set the yardstick very high and the two of them are not delivering to the standards they have set for themselves towards the business end of the tournament,” Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube video.





17:15 hrs IST IPL 13 viewership up by 28% compared to last season Cricket and films are religions in India, and in these Covid 19 times, when the latter wasn’t able to deliver owing to restrictions, the former did, and how. According to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) report, season 13 of Indian Premiere League (IPL) has seen a spike in viewership by 28 percent, compared the season last year. READ MORE





17:10 hrs IST DC Predicted XI vs RCB DC Predicted XI against RCB: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje





17:05 hrs IST RCB predicted XI vs DC RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal





17:00 hrs IST Ab de Villiers speaks RCB batsman AB de Villiers: “It’s a terrible feeling to lose three in a row, you never want to do that. But that’s the nature of this tournament, anything can happen: if you lose three in a row, you can win three in a row as well. The Delhi game is a big game we all know that. We’re going to have to come out with our best cricket on the day. If we do, things will look up very well for us.” - AB de Villiers after RCB’s loss vs SRH





DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in one of the most important games in the playoffs race.





16:50 hrs IST Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC The team that wins between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will earn themselves a spot in the playoffs for sure. The team that loses will be depended on how Sunrisers Hyderabad performs against Mumbai Indians tomorrow. READ MORE





16:45 hrs IST Shreyas Iyer on RCB contest “We’ll have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We’ll keep things simple and will not try to think much.” - DC captain Shreyas Iyer after defeat against MI





16:40 hrs IST IPL 2020: DC vs RCB - Squads Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav





16:35 hrs IST DC vs RCB - Head to Head stats Matches: 24 Tied: 1 N/R: 1 RCB: Match won - 9 DC: Matches won - 13



