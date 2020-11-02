DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Can Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals return to winning ways?
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, DC vs RCB: As the battle for a playoff spot heats up, Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals face off against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore to confirm themselves a spot in the top four. Who will come out on top?
17:25 hrs IST
17:20 hrs IST
Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
17:15 hrs IST
IPL 13 viewership up by 28% compared to last season
17:10 hrs IST
DC Predicted XI vs RCB
17:05 hrs IST
RCB predicted XI vs DC
17:00 hrs IST
Ab de Villiers speaks
16:55 hrs IST
DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch
16:50 hrs IST
Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC
16:45 hrs IST
Shreyas Iyer on RCB contest
16:40 hrs IST
IPL 2020: DC vs RCB - Squads
16:35 hrs IST
16:30 hrs IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RCB
DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals, at one stage of Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, looked like one of the favourites to win the title. But the team has hit a roadblock and four straight losses has put serious doubts in the team’s ability to get the job done this time around. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, have a similar story. They had a jittery start, but found form like rarely seen from RCB before in IPL. But three straight losses has brought a sense of doubts in RCB camp once again and fans are wondering if this would be another flop year for Kohli & co. A contest between these two teams to decide the 2nd placed-team in the top four is only fitting to the narrative of the tournament and will promise the fans a thrilling ride.
Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, DC vs RCB:
DC vs RCB: Head to Head stats
Total number of matches played: 25
Matches won by DC: 9
Matches won by RCB: 15
Matched played in India: 21 (DC 7, RCB 13)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (DC 1, RCB 1)
DC average score against RCB: 163
RCB average score against DC: 154
Most runs for DC: 311 (Rishabh Pant)
Most runs for RCB: 892 (Virat Kohli)
Most wickets for DC: 10 (Kagiso Rabada)
Most wickets for RCB: 14 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Most catches for DC: 7 (Rishabh Pant)
Most catches for RCB: 13 (Virat Kohli)
Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
“This game (against SRH) was all about Kohli and AB in my opinion. The RCB batting is not working. Kohli and AB are going to pay a huge price for their own success because they have set the yardstick very high and the two of them are not delivering to the standards they have set for themselves towards the business end of the tournament,” Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube video.
IPL 13 viewership up by 28% compared to last season
Cricket and films are religions in India, and in these Covid 19 times, when the latter wasn’t able to deliver owing to restrictions, the former did, and how. According to the latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) report, season 13 of Indian Premiere League (IPL) has seen a spike in viewership by 28 percent, compared the season last year.
DC Predicted XI vs RCB
DC Predicted XI against RCB: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Capt), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
RCB predicted XI vs DC
RCB Predicted XI vs DC: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
Ab de Villiers speaks
RCB batsman AB de Villiers: “It’s a terrible feeling to lose three in a row, you never want to do that. But that’s the nature of this tournament, anything can happen: if you lose three in a row, you can win three in a row as well. The Delhi game is a big game we all know that. We’re going to have to come out with our best cricket on the day. If we do, things will look up very well for us.” - AB de Villiers after RCB’s loss vs SRH
DC vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on each other in one of the most important games in the playoffs race. Where to watch the match? You can follow live updates here! Live Streaming of Dream XI IPL 2020 Live match between DC and RCB will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC
The team that wins between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will earn themselves a spot in the playoffs for sure. The team that loses will be depended on how Sunrisers Hyderabad performs against Mumbai Indians tomorrow.
Shreyas Iyer on RCB contest
“We’ll have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We’ll keep things simple and will not try to think much.” - DC captain Shreyas Iyer after defeat against MI
IPL 2020: DC vs RCB - Squads
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav
IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a battle to earn their teams a playoff spot. This will be a chance for Virat Kohli to prove that despite the recent hiccups, his army of men are still capable of getting the job done in the business end. Fore Shreyas Iyer, this will be his ultimate test of captaincy skills as he would look to bounce back after four straight losses.