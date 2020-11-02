e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: CSK’s Shane Watson to retire from ‘all forms of cricket’ - Report

IPL 2020: CSK’s Shane Watson to retire from ‘all forms of cricket’ - Report

IPL 2020: Watson has had a storied IPL career over the years. His performances helped Rajasthan Royals beat CSK to win the title in the maiden season. He also went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, before joining CSK.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Shane Watson.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Shane Watson.(PTI)
         

Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson did not enjoy a good Indian Premier League season in 2020 in the UAE. In 11 games for CSK, Watson scored only 299 runs at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 121.05. He was replaced at the top by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the final three games and CSK went on to win all three matches.

Now, according to a report in The Times of India, Watson has informed his CSK teammates that he will be retiring from all formats of the sport, which means he will not return in the yellow jersey again next year. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

DC vs RCB Live Score

“Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise,” The Times of India report quoted a source.

CSK were the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2020, and on Sunday, they played their final game of the season against Kings XI Punjab, where they cruised to a 9-wicket win to end the campaign on a high. CSK captain MS Dhoni, at the post-match presentation ceremony, had hinted that the franchise will be looking to revamp its core group going into the next season.

Watson has been a key figure for CSK in the past few years. In 2018, the former Aussie all-rounder was picked up in the auction by CSK and had smashed a century in the all-important final to help his team win the trophy. He was once again the star of the show for the franchise in the 2019 final, but CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by just one run.

Watson has had a storied IPL career over the years. His performances helped Rajasthan Royals beat CSK to win the title in the maiden season. He also went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, before joining CSK.

His performance in the IPL in 2008 had helped resurrect his international career. He won the 2015 ICC World Cup with the Australian team.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Iyer’s Delhi vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
DC vs RCB Live: Iyer’s Delhi vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In