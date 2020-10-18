e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:24 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 177 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 87 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar and it was an expensive one as 12 runs came off the over.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult and it was an expensive one as11 runs came off the over.

11 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard which was an expensive one.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 8.7. At the same stage, MI were 70/3. Kings XI Punjab need 90 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.0.

