IPL 2020 Points Table and Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals seal second spot with win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 09:15 IST

All eyes were on the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in Abu Dhabi on Monday as it had the potential to seal the fate of not one by three teams – Kolkata Knight Riders being the other one – in IPL 2020. As it turned out, DC beat RCB by 6 wickets to qualify for the playoffs as the No.2 ranked side in the IPL points table behind Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli, however, had a broad smile at the end of the match as RCB too qualified for the playoffs as DC had taken 19 overs to reach the 153-run target.

All RCB had to do to ensure qualification was to stretch the man beyond 17.3 overs to maintain their superior net run rate over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will now have to wait for the outcome of the last league match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. If SRH win, they go through with a better NRR but if table-toppers Mumbai win, then KKR will go through as the fourth-ranked side.

Orange Cap

While there were no changes in the leader of the IPL 2020 Oragne Cap holder’s list as KL Rahul continued to top the charts but there were a lot of changes in the top five. Shikhar Dhawan (525 runs in 14 matches) cemented his place in the second spot with a 54-run knock against RCB.

Talented RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal slammed a 50 and climbed to the third spot while skipper Virat Kohli took the fourth spot with 460 runs to his name.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada dethroned MI’s Jasprit Bumrah to take the top spot in IPL 2020’s top wicket-takers’ list. Rabada now has 25 wickets in 14 matches while Bumrah has 23 in 13. Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult are at No.3, 4 and 5 respectively with 20 wickets apiece (separated on the basis of economy rate).