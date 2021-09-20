IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in Dubai

The UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 began with a cracker of a contest between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Dubai. MS Dhoni’s CSK registered a stunning 20-run win over MI to claim the top spot on the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.223.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed an unbeaten 88 off 58 balls while DJ Bravo’s quick cameo – 23 off 8 deliveries, helped CSK post 156 for 6 after a horrific top-order collapse. In reply, MI managed to post 136 for 8 in 20 overs.

With this win CSK have dethroned Delhi Capitals to take the first position. Although both teams has equal number of points – 12 – but Dhoni & Co moved up due to a better and positive net run rate. While DC are placed second, Royal Challengers Bangalore are third with 10 points from seven games. MI are placed fourth with four wins and as many losses.

As far as the bottom half of the IPL 2021 points table is concerned, Rajasthan Royals hold the fifth position with 6 points (-0.190 NRR), Punjab Kings placed sixth with 6 points (-0.368 NRR) while Kolkata Knight Riders are seventh with 4 points (-0.494 NRR). SRH are reeling at the bottom with two points from seven matches (-0.623 NRR).

Points table after CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match no. 30

ORANGE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad has moved up to the fifth place after his ravishing knock of 88 not out. With a tally of 284 runs, he went past RR skipper Sanju Samson who has 277 runs to his credit. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan tops the chart with 380 runs in eight matches. Second on the list is KL Rahul with 331 runs at an average of 66.20, followed by CSK opener Faf du Plessis who has 320 runs in eight matches. DC’s Prithvi Shaw is fourth with 308 runs.

Rank Player Team Runs Average 1 Shikhar Dhawan DC 380 54.28 2 KL Rahul PBKS 331 66.20 3 Faf du Plessis CSK 320 53.33 4 Prithvi Shaw DC 308 38.50 5 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 284 40.57

PURPLE CAP

No changes in the top five positions in the list of highest wicket-takers. RCB’s Harshal Patel continues to hold the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in 7 games. DC’s Avesh Khan stands second with 14 scalps while RR’s Chris Morris also has 14 wickets under his belt. MI’s Rahul Chahar remained wicketless last night, hence he remains at fourth position with 11 wickets. SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan is fifth with 10 wickets.

IPL 2021 IPL Purple Cap list