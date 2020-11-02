e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:51 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 153 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 42 runs for the loss of one wicket. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started the chase for Delhi Capitals, with Shikhar Dhawan still at the crease.

11 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris which was an expensive one.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

Chris Morris bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj who had a decent over as 6 runs came off it.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who had a decent over as 8 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.4. At the same stage, RCB were 31/1. Delhi Capitals need 111 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Rahane, Dhawan taking game away from Bangalore
DC vs RCB Live: Rahane, Dhawan taking game away from Bangalore
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In