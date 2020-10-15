IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:07 IST

Kings XI Punjab have won the 31st match of IPL 2020 by 8 wickets, successfully chasing the target in the 20th over. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 61 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who contributed 93 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four to ensure 20 runs came off the over.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 sixes scoring 15 runs from the over.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris who had a decent over as 4 runs came off it.

5 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Isuru Udana which was an expensive one.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. RCB will now face RR at Dubai whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet MI in their respective next matches.

