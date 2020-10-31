IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Chasing a target of 121 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 46 runs for the loss of one wicket. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad, with Wriddhiman Saha still at the crease.

4 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini which was an expensive one.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris and it was an expensive one as 15 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.2. At the same stage, RCB were 29/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 75 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 5.0.

