e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:52 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 121 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 46 runs for the loss of one wicket. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad, with Wriddhiman Saha still at the crease.

4 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled the 2nd over of the innings where the Sun Risers Hyderabad batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Navdeep Saini which was an expensive one.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Morris and it was an expensive one as 15 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 9.2. At the same stage, RCB were 29/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 75 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 5.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
IPL 2020, Live Updates: Sunrisers maul RCB by five wickets
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
Sean Connery, James Bond actor, dies at 90
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
‘Will be difficult for them to save face,’ Rajnath attacks Cong over LAC
What political parties must not do for votes, writes Karan Thapar
What political parties must not do for votes, writes Karan Thapar
The challenge ahead for terror-hit France | Opinion
The challenge ahead for terror-hit France | Opinion
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
‘Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs’: Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In