IPL 2020 schedule: Delhi Capitals full fixture, complete schedule

Delhi Capitals have managed to assemble a formidable squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season. The franchise were very active even before the auctions and added Indian stalwarts like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin to their ranks. They also acquired the services of internationals like Chris Woakes and Marcus Stoinis.

The first match of IPL 2020 will be a repeat of last season’s final match as Mumbai Indians will clash with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The tournament will kickstart just 11 days after India’s home series against South Africa. The full schedule of the knockout matches will be released later, but the final will be played on May 24. There is a big change in the schedule as Saturday doubleheaders have been done away by the governing council. In the schedule released to the franchises and the broadcaster, there will be only six doubleheaders throughout the season with all of them taking place on Sunday.

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals Fixtures:

Match 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Delhi, 30 March)

Match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals (Kolkata, 3rd April)

Match 3: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals (Guwahati, 5th April)

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Delhi, 10th April)

Match 5: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Delhi, 13th April)

Match 6: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 19th April)

Match 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals (Bangalore, 22nd April)

Match 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad, 26th April)

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 1st May)

Match 10: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Delhi, 3rd May)

Match 11: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 6th May)

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 10th May)

Match 13: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 13th May)

Match 14: Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals (Mohali, 16th May)