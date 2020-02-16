IPL 2020 schedule: Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season

cricket

The first match of IPL 2020 will be a repeat of last season’s final match as Mumbai Indians will clash with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The tournament will kickstart just 11 days after India’s home series against South Africa. The full schedule of the knockout matches will be released later, but the final will be played on May 24. There is a big change in the schedule as Saturday doubleheaders have been done away by the governing council. In the schedule released to the franchises and the broadcaster, there will be only six doubleheaders throughout the season with all of them taking place on Sunday.

Barring Rajasthan Royals, who will play a couple of their matches in Guwahati, the rest of the sides will play all their matches on their home turf. Following this announcement, Chennai Super Kings tweeted out their entire schedule.

As the AnbuDen dates join to form a W, let's just #WhistlePodu! #Yellove2020 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/9DLo5wpZD3 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 15, 2020

This season will be closely watched as MS Dhoni will make a comeback to competitive cricket after India’s semi-final exit against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket world cup 2019. With the T20 World Cup being the big focus, the form and fitness of the former Indian captain will be closely watched.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri spoke on the issue in a recent interview and said that he knows Dhoni is keen to play in the upcomining edition of Indian Premier League. “I don’t know if he started practising as yet or not, but I’m sure if he’s keen on the IPL, everything will come out now and he will be ready. For all you know, he may start the IPL, if he doesn’t feel good he’ll say ‘Thank you very much’.