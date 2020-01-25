‘There is IPL coming, uske baad dekho’ - Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni’s retirement plans

cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from international cricket since India’s exit at the World Cup last year in July, after suffering a defeat against New Zealand in the semifinals. But despite his absence, questions regarding his future with the Indian cricket team continue to remain in the headlines. On being asked about Dhoni’s future, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the batsman has never imposed himself on the team.

In an interview for the Hindu, Shastri was asked regarding “buzz about MS Dhoni and retirement”. In his response, Shastri said: “There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. He will know, selectors will know, captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know.”

The former India allrounder stressed that Dhoni has always been honest about his career and never imposed himself on the team. “What I’m trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him. For years, you know that he’s been dead honest when it comes to things of that sort, like when he gave up Test cricket. There was no thing of 100 Tests because he is not the guy who will impose on himself.”

Shastri further said that he knows Dhoni is keen to play in the upcomining edition of Indian Premier League. “I don’t know if he started practising as yet or not, but I’m sure if he’s keen on the IPL, everything will come out now and he will be ready. For all you know, he may start the IPL, if he doesn’t feel good he’ll say ‘Thank you very much’.

The lack of a central contract for Dhoni earlier this month sparked rumours of his retirement but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan confirmed on Saturday that the former Indian cricket team skipper will be leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in 2021.

Dhoni has been a part of CSK since its inception and apart from the two seasons when the franchise was suspended, the wicket-keeper batsman has led the team in IPL. “Dhoni will play this year, next year he will go to the Auction and we will retain him,” said N Srinivasan in an event last week.