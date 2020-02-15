IPL 2020 schedule announced, Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in opening match

cricket

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:10 IST

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the opening match. There is a big change in the schedule as Saturday doubleheaders have been done away by the governing council. In the schedule released to the franchises and the broadcaster, there will be only six doubleheaders throughout the season with all of them taking place on Sunday.

India play South Africa in a One Day International (ODI) series before the IPL and it ends on March 18. The whole season will be played for 50 days (compared to 44 in last season) with the league phase ending on May 17. The final league match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

The schedule for the knockout phase is yet to be announced by the IPL governing council.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have shared their league campaign schedule on their social media accounts.

RCB said- “Chinnaswamy, here we come! Block your calendars!”

SRH wrote on social media- ‘ATTENTION #OrangeArmy. The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Mark your for #IPL2020!”

“THE WAIT IS OVER, We get our #IPL2020 journey underway against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on 31 March! First encounter at Eden will be a face-off against Delhi Capitals on 3 April!” KKR wrote on Twitter.

The evening matches will commence at 8pm IST while the afternoon games take place at 4pm. The broadcasters of IPL had reservations regarding the timing of the evening matches as the games stretched past midnight but the IPL stayed put with the 8pm timing.

All the franchises except the Rajasthan Royals have retained their original home bases. The Royals have shortlisted their second home venue in Guwahati and will start the tournament on April 2 against Chennai.