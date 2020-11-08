IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Sanjay Bangar feels Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson will play an important role in Qualifier 2

cricket

The last game before the final will be played on Sunday. The virtual semi-final will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Delhi Capitals for a chance to qualify for the final of the Indian Premier League 2020. With the season almost coming to an end, both DC and SRH lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium looking for a chance to have a crack at the title.

Delhi Capitals will be hoping to reach their first-ever IPL final while SRH will look to play their second one in three years. Before the start of the pivotal game, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar talked about the match. Bangar maintained for both teams two players will play an important role in their success. For DC, Bangar said that Dhawan will be the main player as he knows SRH in and out.

“He’s a big match player, ….World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required he has always fired for the team, which he has played for. He knows what is the state, he knows the SunRisers Hyderabad in and out, because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him. So, I believe, Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant brilliant player, if Delhi Capitals have to win this game,” Bangar said on Star Sports’ show Game Plan.

While for Hyderabad, Bangar feels that Kane Williamson will be crucial if they intend to continue their winning run in IPL 2020.

“He’s gone be equally important for SunRisers Hyderabad….how a David Warner is important right at the top, but you saw in the previous game, his temperament, the ability to soak-in pressure and then put the pressure back on the opponent is a crucial quality, which not many people have. So, I believe, he’s going to be a crucial element, if SRH have to continue their march of winning five games in a row. So, he is going to be critical.”

DC take on SRH in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The winner will play Mumbai Indians in the final.