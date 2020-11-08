e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest Updates: A must-win game as DC, SRH fight for ticket to finale

DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020 Playoffs Latest Updates: A must-win game as DC, SRH fight for ticket to finale

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 match today in Abu Dhabi.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 18:06 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Qualifier 2 - Indian Premier League Playoffs Match Today in UAE
IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Qualifier 2 - Indian Premier League Playoffs Match Today in UAE(IPL/Twitter)
         

IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2: The Delhi Capitals are set to square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabi today. It’s going to be another cracker of a contest as the winner in tonight’s clash will cruise into the season finale. Both DC and SRH have come along way in the tournament and now only one of them can keep their chances of lifting the trophy alive. The Sunrisers are currently on a 4-match winning spree and won’t lose the momentum in a crunch competition. Situation is not similar for Delhi Capitals as they have hit the rough patch towards the business end of the league. Shreyas Iyer and Co lost four games in a row before outplaying RCB in the last league match to book a place in the Qualifier 1, where they were mauled by defending champions Mumbai Indians. They would like to brush off the pain of the previous loss and eye a strong comeback.

Follow the live updates of DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 here:

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In