IPL 2020, SRH vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match live on TV and online

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:38 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the last league match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The equation is simple for SRH, they will rise to the third spot in the points table and will qualify if they beat MI today but if they don’t, then KKR will sneak through as the fourth-ranked team.

Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match taking place?

The IPL 2020 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match begin?

The IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (November 3).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match?

The IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 SRH vs MI match online?

The online streaming of the SRH vs MI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/