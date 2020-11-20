e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 TV viewership reached 31.57 million average impressions: Star India

IPL 2020 TV viewership reached 31.57 million average impressions: Star India

The data has been sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India and the coverage in five regional languages - Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada has only helped the rise in viewership.

cricket Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Dubai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Dubai: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 against Delhi Capitals, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI)
         

Star India, the official broadcasters of Indian Premier League, claimed that there has been a 23 percent rise in TV viewership with a staggering 31.57 million average impressions during the marquee T20 event.

The data has been sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India and the coverage in five regional languages --- Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada has only helped the rise in viewership.

According to the channel, the recently-concluded edition saw an impressive viewership growth of 24 percent among women and 20 percent among children respectively.

“Season 13 witnessed innovative programming, world-class production - both remote and on-ground,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Star India.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
India to launch Bhutan’s satellite next year, train space engineers
India to launch Bhutan’s satellite next year, train space engineers
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In