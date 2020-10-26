IPL 2020: ‘We have a player missing’ - Why Ambati Rayudu delayed RCB vs CSK match

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 18:02 IST

The Indian Premier League 2020 encounter between Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings turned out to be a rather one-sided contest. Chennai chased down the target with eight wickets and eight balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad was instrumental in this victory with a match-winning knock of 65 runs. He found a good ally in Ambati Rayudu, who hit back in form with a stroke-filled 39 in 27 balls. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

An interesting incident occurred when Rayudu was looking solid to take his team over the line. He was missing from the ground after the second strategic time-out during Chennai’s innings. After the 2:30 minute break, every player was set to resume the game but Rayudu was seen nowhere. The match further delayed for two more minutes before he finally emerged from the dressing room.

According to a report from Wisden India, the commentators described the moment and said: “We’ve got a missing player, that’s what it is. We’ve got no Ambati Rayudu. He’d left the field, we assumed for a bathroom break.”

“Yep, upset tummy, I reckon. It’s time, but there’s still no sign of him,” the commentators added.

Rayudu came rushing back to the pitch to resume his innings and was seen apologising to RCB wicketkeeper AB de Villiers for the delay. The two then indulged in conversation and laughter.

“They’re having a laugh about it, aren’t they. I think they all know what happened! Poor Ambati Rayudu – I think everybody knows now,” the commentators added.

Rayudu couldn’t get to spend more time in the middle as he was dismissed on the third ball after the break. Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned him up in the 14th over to give RCB their second breakthrough of the day but it was already too late.

MS Dhoni came at number four and remained unbeaten during his 19-run innings off 20 balls. Gaikwad finished the game with a six off Chris Morris in the 19th over. CSK will next face off against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.