5 fours, 2 sixes: Here's how Ambati Rayudu's life-saving fifty helped CSK post 136/5 against DC in Dubai - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu once again rose to the occasion with a fighting half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday during Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 50 in Dubai. The former India batter scored an unbeaten 55 of 43 balls as CSK posted 136 for 5 in 20 overs, following a frail batting show from the top-order.

Rayudu arrived at the crease when CSK were reeling at 39 for in 4.4 overs. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Rayudu got into the action pretty quickly and stitched a crucial 70-run stand with his captain MS Dhoni for the fifth wicket. His 43-ball innings was laced with 5 boundaries and 2 massive sixes.

After a poor start of the innings, Rayudu’s gutsy half-century put CSK in a decent spot. Meanwhile, people on social media heaped massive praise on the CSK batter for turning up with a mighty knock in a crunch situation.

Put into bat first, CSK got off to a bad start as the side lost both opening batsmen Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the powerplay.

Robin Uthappa who came into bat number three failed to leave a mark as Ravichandran Ashwin picked his first of the day in the eight over.

Axar Patel, who had dimissed Du Plessis, removed in form batsman Moeen Ali in the ninth over. CSK were 69/4 after 10 with MS Dhoni and Rayudu in the middle trying to get things back on track.

In the last three overs, CSK scored 32 to reach 136 in the allotted 20 overs.

(With Agency inputs)