'Get them out and India will fall under pressure': Gul names 2 players Pakistan need to remove cheaply to win T20 WC tie

India and Pakistan open their T20 World Cup campaign by facing each other on October 24. This will make the first time since the 2019 World Cup that the two teams will meet in international cricket. With tensions on both sides of the border restricting India and Pakistan from playing cricket with each other more often, the mother of all battles to kickstart the T20 World Cup promises to be an engaging affair.

India hold a solid 12-0 record against Pakistan at World Cups – winning seven times in the 50-overs World Cup and on five occasions at the T20 World Cup. And with so much hue and cry being made of Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, it is believed that India start favourites to strengthen their record further.

However, former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul feels that in order for Pakistan to edge India, the 2017 Champions Trophy winners would need to ensure one thing – and that is to send back Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cheaply. In the 2019 World Cup encounter, Rohit scored a brilliant century – a knock of 140 – supported ably by captain Kohli, who hit 85 as India posted a mammoth 336/5, in reply to which Pakistan were stranded at 212/6 in a rain-marred match. That is something Pakistan need to avoid of they are to register their first World Cup win over India.

"India have worked really hard on their team and realistically, they are very strong. The IPL has benefitted them and given them several players. If you have to look at their batting, then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the main players. They are a part of India's top order. Get them out and India will be under pressure. If in the Powerplay, Pakistan can dismiss 2-3 of their top order batsmen, then it will be tough for the rest of the batsmen," Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in a T20 World Cup game was at the 2016 World T20, where India defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Kohli remained unbeaten on 155 as India chased down a 119-run target at the Eden Gardens.