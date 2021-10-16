Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Awards: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, Rahul awarded for most sixes - Here's the full list of winners
cricket

IPL 2021 Awards: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, Rahul awarded for most sixes - Here's the full list of winners

As CSK lifted their fourth title, the IPL also awarded some of the outstanding talents of the season as well.
CSK batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad receives the prize for scoring most runs in IPL 2021(iplt20.com)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 10:04 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Friday after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai to clinch their 4th title. After a horrendous season last year, MS Dhoni & Co made a terrific comeback to shut their critics. As a team, they maintained their consistency throughout the season and became the first side to qualify for the playoffs and the final.

The IPL 2021 had dealt with a major blow earlier this year due to Covid-19 when multiple cases surfaced in its bio bubble and it had to be called off. However, its resumption in the UAE served an equal amount of thrill and entertainment. 

Throughout the season, a plethora of youngsters came up with brilliant performances and garnered the limelight. As CSK lifted their fourth title, the IPL also awarded some of the outstanding talents of the season as well.

ALSO READ | 'Well… I still haven't left': MS Dhoni's cheeky response adds further suspense to his IPL and CSK future

Let’s have a look at the award winners after the final match in Dubai:

AwardsTeam/PlayerPrize Money
WinnerChennai Super Kings 20 crore
Runners UpKolkata Knight Riders 12.50 crore
Man of the matchFaf du Plessis 1 lakh
Orange CapRuturaj Gaikwad (635 runs, average of 45.35)Rs. 10 akh
Purple CapHarshal Patel (32 wickets) 10 lakh
Perfect Catch of the seasonRavi Bishnoi 10 lakh
Super Striker of the seasonShimron Hetmyer 10 lakh
Game Changer of the seasonHarshal Patel 10 lakh
Most SixesKL Rahul (30) 10 lakh
Power Player of the seasonVenkatesh Iyer 10 lakh
Valuable of the seasonHarshal Patel 10 lakh
Fair play of the seasonRajasthan Royals 
RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Faf du Plessis' 86-run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped CSK defeat KKR by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.  With this, MS Dhoni's lineup won the IPL trophy for the fourth time, having previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl ruturaj gaikwad chennai super kings kolkata knight riders
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Faf du Plessis predicts 'bright future' for Orange Cap winner Gaikwad

Young Saurashtra player Avi Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Rahul Dravid set to become India coach

Spider-cam comes to Gill's rescue, denies Jadeja a wicket - WATCH
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP