Bharat, Kohli, De Villiers, Maxwell – Sunil Narine runs through RCB batting line-up in Eliminator: WATCH all 4 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine on Monday stole the show with a swashbuckling bowling performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah. The Caribbean cricketer ran through the Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting order, registering the magical figures of 4 for 21 in his 4-over spell.

RCB went off to a flier after opting to bat first but right before the end of the Powerplay, Lockie Ferguson provided the first breakthrough and dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 21 to dent the 49-run opening stand. Kohli was joined by KS Bharat and the viewers expected another devastating knock from the wicketkeeper-batsman but today, it wasn’t his day.

In the 10th over, Narine came into the attack and took the better of Bharat with a floated delivery. The RCB no. 3 looked to clear the fence but ended up getting caught by Venkatesh Iyer at long-off.

In his next over, the Caribbean off-spinner gave a massive jolt to RCB by knocking over their skipper, Virat Kohli. The latter looked to swipe across a flighted delivery from Narine but left a huge gap between the bat and his pads. The ball rammed into the leg-stump and the RCB captain was out for 39.

Narine’s next victim was RCB’s most experienced batter AB de Villiers who haven’t shown his real self in the UAE leg of the tournament. The RCB fans wanted an ABD special in the eliminator but the KKR spinner had other plans. 2nd ball of the 15th over and de Villiers was castled by Narine with an off-breaker that spun past the bat and disturbed the woodwork.

With three big wickets already in his kitty, Narine came to bowl his final over and this time, it was Glenn Maxwell against him. The off-spinner bowled a fuller delivery, the batter went for a slog and holed it out to Ferguson at short third man.

After experiencing a horrible collapse in an all-important Eliminator, RCB managed to post a paltry 138 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs.