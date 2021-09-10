IPL 2021: CSK hoping to secure commercial flights for 5 players to travel from Manchester to UAE

Chennai Super Kings are trying to arrange a commercial flight as early as tomorrow - i.e. - Saturday, September 11 - for five of their players to be ready to take part in the IPL 2021, which resumes next Sunday (September 19).

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran were part of their respective international Test squads in Manchester, but following the cancellation of the 5th Test between India and England on Friday, the franchise is trying to get the players on board as early as possible.

The initial plan was to transfer them from one bubble to another by a chartered flight, but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that it is not an option anymore.

"Chartered flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

The IPL 2021 resumes with CSK taking on Mumbai Indians in Match 31 at the Dubai International Stadium and the three-time IPL winners, who are currently placed second in the points-table with 10 points behind toppers Delhi Capitals, would be keen to field their best XI.

Provided the players are able to reach the UAE by Saturday, it will give them time to remain in quarantine and spend two days to prepare for the big clash against old rivals MI.