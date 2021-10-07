IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs PBKS: Raina or Uthappa? Dhoni to take a tough call against Punjab

With Royal Challengers Bangalore breathing down their neck, Chennai Super Kings would be aiming for a victory against Punjab Kings in their last IPL 2021 league-stage match in Dubai on Thursday to ensure a top-two finish. The MS Dhoni-led side who are currently placed no.2 in the points table with 18 points in 13 matches, will be the favourites against KL Rahul's men, who are more or less out of the playoff contention.

Also read: 'Would be lying if I say I didn't have nerves bowling last over to AB de Villiers': Bhuvneshwar Kumar after SRH win

The three-time champions, who have roared back from a forgettable IPL-2020 and became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs this season, have been in good form in the second phase and are among the sides to beat.

Here is CSK Predicted XI against PBKS

Ruturaj Gaikwad: With the kind of performances he has dished out in this IPL, it has got cricket experts believing that Ruturaj Gaikwad is ready for international cricket. The right-hander has been one of the major reasons behind CSK's success in IPL 2021.

Faf du Plessis: Gaikwad's opening partner, the experienced du Plessis has been a rock at the top of the order for CSK. The opening partnership is one of the most consistent ones in this tournament.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder has done what has been asked of him. He has been attacking at no.3 and has been bowling those useful overs in the middle on these slow tracks in the UAE.

Ambati Rayudu: He has played some crucial knocks but Rayudu would be hoping to get a big one under his belt before moving into the playoffs.

Suresh Raina: The former India batsman was dropped in CSK's last encounter but is likely to get his spot back in place of Robin Uthappa against PBKS in Dubai.

MS Dhoni: There has been a lot of talk about his strike rate but Dhoni has been simply superb with his tactics in this IPL. One can expect the legendary skipper to play a match-turning innings soon.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has time and again underscored his value as an all-rounder, making crucial contributions and will be key if the Super Kings have to go all the way.

Dwayne Bravo: It was a bit of a surprise that Bravo only bowled 1.4 overs in CSK's previous match against DC. Dhoni is likely to change that in their last league match on Thursday.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul had figures of 2/14 in the last match against DC and it was his double strike in the middle that kept CSK in the hunt even towards the end. He is expected to play a key role.

Deepak Chahar: Dhoni's new-ball specialist Deepak Chahar has not been at his best in the last couple of games. He would like to bring his A-game to the fore against PBKS.

Josh Hazlewood: The Australian tall right-arm seamer came back strongly against DC after being taken apart by the Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni banks on him to strike with the new ball.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON