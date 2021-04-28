IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Moeen Ali's fitness a headache for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings have shifted their base to Delhi and are set to face a bruised and battered Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, match no. 23 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. MS Dhoni & Co are currently in the second spot in points table and would like to continue their winning streak when they face David Warner’s unsettled Orange Army. The CSK looked well balanced in the clash against RCB but Moeen Ali's fitness will be a cause of concern for them. If he is not fit then there is perhaps no need to tinker with the winning combination.

Here is out CSK Predicted XI vs SRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad: After a couple of failures, the young CSK opener is back on track and performing commendably at the top of the order.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been in decent form in the tournament as he is doing a phenomenal job. With 214 runs to his credit, he is third on the list of top-run scores of the season.

Suresh Raina: Raina is the vital cog in the CSK line-up. He has already proven that he is in great touch as he continues to talk with the bat.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu just needs to showcase his real class. He has been getting good starts but not able to convert them to fifties. A mighty knock is still awaited from Ambati Rayudu.

MS Dhoni (c/w): Dhoni has already proved that enough gas is left in the tank. The fans would love to watch him bat full throttle.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo was already bowling well but now he is back in form with the bat as well. The Sunrisers need to come up with an effective strategy to tackle the all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is in a red-hot form and a couple of teams has faced his wrath already in the tournament. Now SRH getting prepared to contain Jadeja in Delhi.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been exceptional with his all-round performance in the league so far. He remains a crucial part of CSK XI.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur was exceptional against the RCB. He hit the right areas and managed to scalp a wicket as well. He will be expected to continue the momentum against SRH tonight.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar went wicketless against the Royal Challengers but that wouldn’t be a matter of worry for CSK. The right-arm quick has been leading the team’s pace attack.

Imran Tahir/Moeen Ali: If Moeen Ali is fit to take the field then he will definitely get another game tonight. If that’s not the case, then continuing with Imran Tahir won’t be a bad idea.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/w), Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali/Imran Tahir