Home / Cricket / 'He thinks maybe he should bat only for last four-five overs': Gavaskar has a piece of advice for Dhoni
cricket

'He thinks maybe he should bat only for last four-five overs': Gavaskar has a piece of advice for Dhoni

There was a lot of anticipation regarding MS Dhoni’s return to cricket. But the CSK skipper could only manage to face 2 balls as he was dismissed by Avesh Khan.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar and MS Dhoni.(Getty/ Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings’s Indian Premier League 2021 campaign got off to a disappointing start. Batting first, CSK scored 188 runs in 20 overs with Suresh Raina hitting a fifty. But Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in great form as they smashed 77 and 85 respectively to take the game away from CSK. DC eventually chased down the target in 18.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.

There was a lot of anticipation regarding MS Dhoni’s return to cricket. But the CSK skipper could only manage to face 2 balls as he was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Dhoni would like to turn around the performances of CSK in their quest to win their fourth IPL title.

READ | 'He has to be my go-to man': Apprentice Rishabh Pant puts over master MS Dhoni after Delhi Capitals' big win

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has a piece of advice for Dhoni. Gavaskar wants Dhoni to bat a little up the order in IPL 2021 as the CSK skipper needs to guide youngsters.

"I think as far as CSK is concerned, MS Dhoni also has to take a few calls about his batting order. He came down and he thinks maybe he should bat only for the last four-five overs. But I think he also needs to guides the team a little bit. He has a team of youngsters, some of them are pretty young. Even Sam Curran is not too old as far as international cricket is concerned, and he batted so well. So, yes, maybe he look at having Sam Curran up the batting order at no. 3 or 4 just like he was in the UAE," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SRH vs KKR Preview: Chance for Warner & Morgan to find winning combination

Twitter goes for a spin as Dhoni falls for duck on his return to cricket- WATCH

Rishabh Pant’s wicket was most valuable to me in IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi

With advanced data and analytics, T20 fielding zones evolve by the day

READ | CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni fined 12 lakh for slow over rate

"But Dhoni also has to come up the batting order somewhere down the line. Because that is the way he will be able to control it. He was out on the 2nd ball he faced today, that can happen to anybody. But as the tournament progresses, he has to come at a little bit higher, maybe at 6, maybe at 5, and show the way."

CSK will face Punjab Kings on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in their second match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ms dhoni chennai super kings
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP