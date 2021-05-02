'I never thought I would ever see that': Swann says du Plessis' dropping Pollard was 'biggest moment' of CSK vs MI match

Kieron Pollard was going at full pace against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Mumbai Indians needed to chase a 219 and hoped that someone will stand to the challenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It was Pollard who single-handedly changed the complexion of the match. Pollard smashed 87 runs off 34 balls as he kept his composure to take MI over the line on the last ball of the match.

However, CSK had a chance to dismiss Pollard earlier in his innings. Pollard was batting on 70 when he tried to heave one over square leg. But he couldn't time it and the ball fell to one of the best fielders in the game, Faf du Plessis. But the South African, to the surprise of many, dropped the catch and as it turned out, the match also.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann talked about du Plessis' drop catch on Star Sports. Swann said that the dropped catch showed how much pressure du Plessis was in during the game.

"I don't care what you say about high chases, and incredible strike rates, this (Faf dropping Pollard) was the biggest moment of the game. Faf du Plessis is undoubtedly one of the best fielders in world cricket, you can't argue that. He never drops anything, especially at the boundary ropes. And he dropped that just shows the pressure that he was in. He dropped Kieron Pollard, and with it, he dropped the game. There is no way Mumbai Indians are getting over the line at that point. The ground is too small for Kieron Pollard. But it's not too small for everyone else. Other people missed catches - it's cool. Pollard missed catch - it's done. When he gave you a chance, it had to be taken. Weird to see that it was Faf du Plessis who dropped the catch and cost the game. I never I thought I would ever see that."

Besides, on a couple of occasions, CSK fielders, trying to go for the catch, ended up giving away fours. After the match, MS Dhoni did not look too upset with the result CSK still lead the IPL 2021 points table but did mention the catches would have made a difference.

"I think it was a brilliant wicket and I feel the difference between the two sides was the execution - how off we were. Not trying to be too tough on bowlers, but catches do help. I felt we dropped catches at the crucial point. It doesn't hurt much when you're on the top of the table," Dhoni said after the match.