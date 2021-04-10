IPL 2021, DC Predicted XI against CSK: Delhi Capitals can assemble formidable XI despite big players missing

Last year's runner-up, the Delhi Capitals will aim to start afresh when they take on the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their first match at the IPL 2021. The Capitals are set to be without three premier bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel, with the South Africa duo undergoing the mandatory seven-day quarantine while there has been no update on Axar Patel ever since the left-arm spinner tested positive for Covid-19. However, despite three of their key players missing, the Capitals, thanks to their amazingly well-balanced squad can assemble a pretty daunting Playing XI.

1 Prithvi Shaw: So much has been said and spoken about Prithvi Shaw after his dismal outing against Australia in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But the youngster, following his exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he amassed over 800 runs becoming the first player to do so, Shaw will enter the IPL on the back of amazing confidence. After starting off well in last year's IPL, he stuttered and was left out of the Playing XI. He'll be hoping he could do better than that.

2 Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan was surprisingly dropped after one poor game against England in the ODIs. Could this be an indication that the management feels it has better options in terms of opening the batter for India? If so, the IPL 2021 becomes even more important for Dhawan. Last year, Dhawan was the second highest run getter in the IPL behind KL Rahul, scoring 618 runs, including two centuries. With the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year, Dhawan would be eyeing a fantastic start to prove he still has what it takes to be India's No. 1 T20 opener.

3 Steve Smith: The man on the burner, Steve Smith was released from Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Furthermore, he was picked for a meagre price of ₹2.2 crore. With so many of his Australian teammates fetching big bucks, Smith finds himself in a different category. Is he not fit for T20 mould of cricket? Possible. But you're talking about one of the top four batsmen in the world. Smith can provide the solidarity in the middle for DC.

4 Rishabh Pant (Capt/WK): The young man who's had a season like no other. Many believe that the added responsibility of captaincy could damage Pant's reputation as a batsman. But what if it pays off? With 684, 448 and 343 runs in the previous three seasons, Pant knows how to put the IPL on fire. And with Delhi's own returning to captain the team, expect more fireworks. Will CSK bowlers be the subject to Pant's brutality? We shall find out.

5 Shimron Hetmyer: The big-hitting West Indian, Shimron Hetmyer was recently seen smacking effortless sixes off Amit Mishra in the nets. Last season, he mostly blew cold scoring 185 runs from 12 matches. Could this be the season for him? For that, he would be eyeing a good start if DC show faith in him to make the XI.

6 Marcus Stoinis: There aren't many valuable all-rounders in the world at the moment that Marcus Stoinis. He can bowl with the new ball, in the middle and the depth. Can play in the middle order or on top of the innings. With DC missing two quality pacers in Nortje and Rabada, Stoinis will be expected to share a lot of bowling responsibilities.

7 R Ashwin: In the absence of Axar, Ashwin will lead DC's spin attack. There has been a lot of talk about the off-spinner returning to India's limited-overs mix, and although Virat Kohli has ruled out its possibility, a good season for the veteran off-spinner could open the doors for an opportunity at the T20 World Cup in India later this year.

8 Chris Woakes: Another all-rounder, who is known more for his bowling than batting, Chris Woakes has been an underdog. He hasn't played an IPL game since 2018 but is set to be one of DC's go-to men this season. A strike-rate of 17.90 and average of 25.12, Woakes could be a vital part of DC's campaign this year.

9 Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav recently stated that the biggest conception people have about him is that he isn't a good white-ball bowler. With his Test chances dwindling following the emergence of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and others, Umesh can prove his detractors wrong with a fine show this season.

10 Ishant Sharma: Having played his 100th Test and picked up his 300th Test wicket, the memories of Ishant Sharma operating with the white ball are slowly beginning to erase. Last year, due to injury, he could only feature in one match for the Capitals, but this time around, his role and appearances are expected to be a lot more.

11 Amit Mishra: One of the most successful bowlers in the IPL, Amit Mishra has one final chance to show he's still got it. He played only three matches last year, a stark contrast to the year before, where he represented in 11 games. With Axar out for at least the first two games, Mishra has just as many games to prove his case.

