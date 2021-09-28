IPL 2021, DC Predicted XI vs KKR: Steve Smith in contention as Delhi Capitals inch closer to sealing playoff berth

With Marcus Stoinis injured, it was expected that Delhi Capitals would give Steve Smith a game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, but instead, the IPL 2020 finalists went ahead with only three overseas players. It could have proven disastrous for DC and at one stage, then they posted 154 in Abu Dhabi, it seemed like it.

However, DC's bowlers did a remarkable job to restrict the opposition to 121/6, which shut all doubters. Having said that, DC may be tempted to ditch the 8 Indian-three foreign players policy and go back to the norm, by giving the former Australia captain a go against the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, the team they are up against at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to inch closer to the Playoffs.

Here is what the Delhi Capitals team may look like:

1 Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan began the second phase of IPL 2021 with intent, scoring 42, but was out cheaply for 8 against RR. With the rich vein of form Dhawan is in, he would want to maintain the lead on KL Rahul in the leading run-scorer list of the season.

2 Prithvi Shaw: Young Prithvi Shaw has so much promise, but in order to make sure that his remaining outings do not prove to be a repeat of his show in the last season, the batsman needs to be a little more patient up top. DC will surely retain him but Shaw shouldn't take these chances for granted.

3 Shreyas Iyer: The returning Shreyas Iyer hasn't put a step wrong, with scores of 43 and 47 in the two matches and the fit-again former Delhi Capitals skipper would be keen to prove a point before the T20 World Cup starts. He may be a stand-in player but could be the first player drafted into the main squad in case of any emergency.

4 Rishabh Pant (Capt/Wk): Mature Pant has shown that he can stay till the end and finish games for his team. He has done so in back-to-back games and this bodes as an encouraging sign for the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Pant the dasher, or Pant the anchor? Well, the answer seems to be both.

5 Steve Smith: Time is ripe for DC to hand Steve Smith a game and bolster their batting further. If Marcus Stoinis is fit, then it would be tough for the former Australia skipper to get a game, but otherwise, he should be a no-brainer ahead of Lalit Yadav.

6 Shimron Hetmyer: The big-hitting Hetmyer may be pushed a little lower down in the batting order but with his big-hitting skills it doesn't matter. Hetmyer got off to a start in the previous game scoring 28 off just 16 balls hitting five fours and he would like to take the same approach forward.

7. Axar Patel: DC's batting runs deep with Axar Patel capable of hitting them big. He hit 12 off 7 including a six against RR and there's no reason why he can't do it again or build on it if his chance with the bat comes.

8. Ashwin: finished with economical figures of 1/20 and looks to be warming up in style for the T20 World Cup. His battles against Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan, all of whom are good players of spin, will make for fascinating contests

9. Kagiso Rabada: Rabada is climbing up quickly in the Purple Cap list and looks in supreme form and fitness. Expect Rabada to pepper KKR's top order with some real scorching deliveries up first.

10 Anrich Nortje: There is so much more to Anrich Nortje than just pace. There is control, there is proper planning and then the right execution. With Rabada, he would not make life easy for KKR's strong top order.

11 Avesh Khan: Avesh has bowled well in the two games that he has played upon resumption. With Rabada and Nortje, Avesh is the perfect third seamer for DC who would be eager to maintain his upward graph.