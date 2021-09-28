KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Andre Russell's injury might force Eoin Morgan to make 3 changes

If Kolkata Knight Riders are unable to reach the playoffs, a question will always be asked what would have happened if Andre Russell had not picked an injury against Chennai Super Kings and bowled the 19th over? After losing a close game against CSK, KKR would be eager to pick a win against a dominant Delhi Capitals team. But Russell's injury has already posed a big challenge for Eoin Morgan & co, and there may be a few more changes in the cards for KKR.

Here is a look at KKR Predicted XI vs DC:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill got off to a flying start but was run out unfortunately against CSK. He would be eager to get runs on the board and show the damage he can do.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer has been a revelation as an opener with Gill at the top and he will continue to keep his position. Needs to get another big score to make a firmer statement.

Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi missed out on a half century against CSK - but if he can get one against DC, it would be a huge achievement with Delhi having one of the best bowling units, if not the best, in IPL 2021.

Eoin Morgan (c): Eoin Morgan has really struggled with the bat, and if he continues to fail to score runs, may be he should push himself down the batting order like MS Dhoni has done for CSK.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana's cameo against CSK has shown what he can do in the death overs. Perhaps, this is the best role for him.

Dinesh Karthik (wk): Do you know what was better than Nitish Rana's cameo against CSK? Dinesh Karthik's cameo! He was simply superb, and if he can play last three overs -- he can really add 30-40 crucial runs in KKR's tank.

Shakib Al Hasan: With Andre Russell injured, Shakib al Hasan may join the playing XI for KKR. He can also be a bowling option.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine's final over against CSK will give him a lot of confidence against top teams - and DC, certainly are - among the top teams of IPL 2021.

Tim Southee: With Lockie Ferguson being rendered ineffective against CSK, KKR thinktank might replace him with experienced Tim Southee against a confident Delhi Capitals team.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has been in superb form and he will be the key in KKR's bowling attack against DC.

Shivam Mavi: There is no need to press panic button on Prasidh Krishna after one poor performance, but KKR might look to give him a bit of a rest before possible playoffs. Shivam Mavi may replace him.

KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi