‘Need explanation from selectors, can’t understand why he's not in India's T20 World Cup team': Sehwag on Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a spectacular performance with the ball against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night to hand Royal Challengers Bangalore a comprehensive 54-run win. The wrist-spinner registered figures of 3 for 11 in his 4-over spell, dismissing the likes of Quinton de Kock (24), Ishan Kishan (9) and Jasprit Bumrah (5).

Chahal has been in decent form in the ongoing UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He is the only RCB bowler who has scalped wickets in all three games in the second phase of the tournament. As he is getting better with every game, his absence in Team India’s 15-man T20 World Cup squad has now become one of the major points of discussion among the experts of the game.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is the latest to join the bandwagon. During a discussion with Cricbuzz after RCB’s victory on Sunday, he said Chahal has been an asset for a T20 side and the selectors must give reason for his non-selection.

Also Read | 'He'd be first on Shastri, Kohli, Dhoni's list': Nehra wants CSK star in WC XI

“Chahal was bowling well in the past also. I can’t understand why he was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad. The selectors should provide the explanation. It's not like Rahul Chahar bowled extraordinarily in Sri Lanka. The way Chahal is bowling, he will be an asset for any side in T20 cricket,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“He knows how to bowl in his format, how to take wickets. The game was set up by (Glenn) Maxwell and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. They took wickets in the middle orders which led to a turnaround,” he added.

Chahal’s absence in the squad took a majority of people by surprise. The Chetan Sharma-led selection committee has named mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar and also included Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played a white-ball game for India in 2017.

In the ongoing IPL 2021, Chahal has picked 9 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 27.77.