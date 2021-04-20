IPL 2021: DC Predicted XI vs MI: Will Steve Smith hold on to his place against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against the Punjab Kings in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday. DC were given a stiff target of 196 to chase but they chased it down easily due to the brilliance of Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander smashed 92 runs off just 49 balls to power DC to a six-wicket win over PBKS. DC needed only 18.2 overs to get to PBKS’ target. But will they make any changes to their line-up when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians?

Here is our Predicted XI of Delhi Capitals for their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians

Shikhar Dhawan: The DC opener has been in spectacular form in IPL 2021. He has already among the leading run-getters in the tournament and looks set to provide DC with great starts in IPL 2021.

Prithvi Shaw: The diminutive batter has made a good start to the tournament and has looked good in the three matches they have played so far. DC would pin their hopes on him to continue his form.

Steve Smith: He came in for Rahane but failed to impress. His patch nine-run innings would not excite the critics but he might get another chance if DC doesn’t play another overseas player.

Rishabh Pant (c & wk): Pant also did not look like his usual self against PBKS but he would be eager to get among the runs when his side takes on Mumbai Indians.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder got a chance to showcase his abilities against PBKS and he did not disappoint as he finished the match with a score of 27 runs off 13 balls.

Lalit Yadav: With Axar Patel still missing from the line-up, Lalit might get another chance to impress the DC management.

Chris Woakes: The English quick looked off in the PBKS match but he has looked good in the previous matches. Woakes lends balance to the DC side with his batting ability.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ashwin was again impressive as he gave away just 28 runs in his four overs against PBKS. DC would hope he gets among the wickets soon.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African speedster was taken to the cleaners by the PBKS batsmen and he would look to forget that match and get back to his best against MI.

Umesh Yadav: Meriwala was given a pasting by PBKS batsmen and DC is likely to replace him with Umesh Yadav.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has been among the wickets for DC for was expensive against PBKS. However, he is likely to retain his place due to his wicket-taking abilities.

DC Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan