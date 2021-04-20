IPL 2021: MI Predicted XI vs DC - Jimmy Neesham might make Mumbai Indians debut against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways in IPL 2021, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their two previous games. But when they face off against an in-form Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, there is definitely going to be some thinking going on in MI camp. For starters, Hardik Pandya cannot bowl and has not been in the best of forms with the bat. Moreover, Marco Jansen did not perform well, and his replacement Adam Milne was expensive as well.

Here is our predicted predicted XI of Mumbai Indians vs DC:

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma has been able to start off well for Mumbai Indians but has not been able to convert those starts into fifties and hundreds. It is about time for a Rohit special in IPL.

Chris Lynn: While Quinton de Kock scored a well-made 40, he has not looked quite his usual self. Against Delhi Capitals, Chris Lynn might get another game as MI would hope for an explosive start.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is yet to find the consistency he did last season, but Delhi Capitals are an opponents he knows quite well. Always a key player.

Also Read | DC vs MI Preview: Challenge for Delhi Capitals on a new surface against old rivals Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has struggled to gain the momentum batting at no. 4 this season, and perhaps he should be pushed to the top of batting order.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has not been in his roaring form at the moment, but it is only a matter of a match when he can turn things around.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard showcased why he is always a dangerous opponent in the previous game against SRH. On his day, Pollard is a match-winner, pure and simple.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya was criticised for his bowling during England series, and boy, oh boy, has he turned things around in the last two games. But he needs to fire with the bat as well.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar has been on a roll, and if he continues like this, he can win the prestigious purple cap.

Jimmy Neesham: Marco Jensen gamble has not worked, Adam Milne gave away 33 runs in 3 overs against SRH, and Nathan Coulter-Nile might be injured. Jimmy Neesham seems to be the obvious choice - as he can bat and bowl as well.

Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult showcased why he is the most feared bowlers in the death overs against SRH.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has time, and time again, broken partnerships in IPL. If there is one player who is irreplaceable for MI, it is Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah