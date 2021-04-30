'No, we haven't spoken yet, if I get a chance, I will speak to Viru sir': Shaw on replicating Sehwag's first-ball fours

For the second time in two matches, Prithvi Shaw reminded the world of Virender Sehwag when he began the innings with a four off the first ball. In the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shaw began the Delhi Capitals innings with three successive fours to get things going, but on Thursday, he took it to the next level, smashing six consecutive fours in the first over off Shivam Mavi, thus becoming only the second batsman in the history of IPL after Ajinkya Rahane to do so.

Shaw carried his form and scored a belligerent fifty off just 18 balls – the fastest half-century of this season – and celebrated the occasion scoring 82 off 41 balls as DC cantered home by seven wickets with more then three overs to go. After the match, Shaw revealed whether he's had any conversation with the great Sehwag which could possibly be the reason behind his blazing starts.

"When I think I'm in good touch and I don't think about the score anymore. When I'm batting, I don't care about myself, I just want my team to win. No, we haven't spoken yet, but if I get a chance, I will speak to Viru [Virender Sehwag] sir because he's the one who likes to score off the first ball," Shaw said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shaw explained that having played a lot with Mavi – the two played for India during the 2018 Under-19 World Cup – helped him prepare for what line and length the KKR bowler was targeting to bowl to him.

"I wasn't thinking anything to be honest. I was just waiting for the loose ball. I knew where Shivam would bowl to me - we've played [age-group] together for four-five years. Yes, I was prepared for the short ball," Shaw said.

"I thought one would come at the helmet, but he didn't bowl. I felt on this wicket, especially when the spinner was bowling, it was stopping a bit and naturally it was going over the off side. So, I was waiting for them to bowl at me on off or outside off so that I can free my hands."