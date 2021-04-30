Virender Sehwag reveals one accolade 21-year-old Shaw has achieved that he couldn't do in his career

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw scored the fastest fifty of Indian Premier League 2021 on Thursday during the chase of 155 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the tournament in Ahmedabad. He scored a 41-ball 82 as DC pulled off a comprehensive 7-wicket win to grab second place on the points table.

Prithvi provided a blistering start to DC in the chase in the IPL 2021 match. He hogged the limelight with his six consecutive boundaries against Shivam Mavi in the opening over. Interestingly, he is only the second batsman after his teammate Ajinkya Rahane to do so in the history of the league.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was highly impressed with Prithvi’s power-packed performance. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Sehwag admitted that even he used to think of smashing all the six balls when he opened the innings in his playing days but could never do what Prithvi did against KKR.

“Smashing six boundaries off all the six balls means playing every ball through the perfect gap, which is not easy. I’ve opened in my career and had thought of smashing all the six balls so many times. But I got a maximum of 18 or 20 odd runs. I couldn’t hit six boundaries or six sixes. For that you need to be perfect on your timing so that you can find those gaps,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“Prithvi Shaw was excellent with the bat. He didn’t look as if he has come to play a cricket match. Or maybe he had the confidence of playing with Shivam Mavi in the U-19 team that he knew where the bowler would bowl exactly. I have batted against Ashish Nehra so many times in nets, domestic games but would never be able to hit him for six boundaries in an over. Hats off to Prithvi Shaw for his fantastic innings,” he added.

Sehwag further said that Prithvi should have got his hundred he has come a long way after going through a rough patch.

“It would have been more exciting if he had got a hundred. He has gone through tough times already. But now, when the runs were coming, he must have scored a hundred or remained unbeaten and finished the chase,” Sehwag concluded.