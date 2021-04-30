Mavi's interaction with Shaw after being hit for six fours in first over has got Twitter talking - WATCH

Prithvi Shaw was in incredible form on Thursday as he smashed 82 runs off 41 balls. Shaw's innings helped Delhi Capitals trounce Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There was a lot of talk about Shaw's form before the tournament but the 21-year-old has silenced his critics with quick-fire innings in the tournament.

DC moved into the second position in the IPL 2021 points table with the win. However, it is Shaw's innings that has got the cricket world talking. Starting his innings, Shaw smashed six fours in the first over of DC's innings that Shivam Mavi bowled. He became only the second batsman after his teammate Ajinkya Rahane to do so in the history of the league.

After the match, the cameras caught a glimpse of Mavi interacting with Shaw and that has got Twitter talking. Watch here:-

There were some reactions by fans on Twitter after seeing their funny interaction. Here are some:-

Shaw said he knew where pacer Shivam Mavi would bowl and was prepared for it.

"I wasn't thinking anything to be honest. I was just waiting for the loose balls. I knew where Shivam will bowl, we've played (in age-group) together for four-five years," Shaw said at the post-match presentation.

"The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys, so I was prepared for the short ball but he didn't bowl."

He scored most of the runs on the off-side and asked about it, Shaw said, "On this wicket especially when the spinner is bowling it wasn't coming very nicely onto the bat. It was stopping a little.

"So, I was waiting for them to bowl at me on off stump or outside so I can free my hands.

"When I'm in there, I keep playing and don't think about the score. Don't think about myself, just want the team to win," said the 21-year-old who was named Man of the Match.

Asked about the ups and downs he has faced recently. Shaw said, "My dad has supported very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn't happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game.

"All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way."

Asked if he has ever spoken to former India opener Virender Sehwag, with whom he has similarities in batting approach, Shaw said, "No, I haven't spoken yet but if I get a chance I'd like to because he's the one who likes to score off the first ball."

(with PTI inputs)