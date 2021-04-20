IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals drop Chris Woakes, Shimron Hetmyer returns; Jayant Yadav in for Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals made a surprise choice of dropping Chris Woakes for their Indian Premier League 2021 match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter on Tuesday. Woakes has been in fine form with the ball but the turning conditions at Chepauk prompted DC to bring in a spinner and get in Shimron Hetmyer as the overseas options in place of Woakes.

DC also dropped Lukman Meriwala and leg-spinner Amit Mishra made a return to the team.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat and also decided to bring in an additional spinner in place of fast bowler Adam Milne, who was smashed for 33 runs in 3 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jayant Yadav, who had dismissed Shikhar Dhawan last season was included in MI playing XI against DC.

"We are gonna bat first. We have made one change because of the conditions. We have got one spinner instead of a spinner. Adam Milne misses out, we have got Jayant Yadav. Dew plays a factor for sure towards the the back end. The conditions look very similar to what it has been over the last few games that has been played here. This one looks a little more drier compared to the last few games. We just got to to do or basics right. On a pitch like that, it's important that you focus on the basics rather than focusing out of the box and trying to do all sort of things. It's important to focus on little things and that can add up to big things," MI captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

"We talked about that, that we are not gonna think too much about the toss. Yes we would have liked to bat first obviously but at the end of the day, the team which plays good cricket will win the match. We have made two changes. Meriwala and Woakes are not playing. Hetmyer and Amit Mishra come in," Rishabh Pant added.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult