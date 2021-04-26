IPL 2021: How Delhi Capitals edge out Sunrisers Hyderabad in thrilling Super Over - WATCH

IPL 2021 witnessed its first Super Over when Sunrisers Hyderabad (159/7) failed to get one more run than Delhi Capital's total (159/4) by the end of their 20 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Needing 16 off the final over with Kagiso Rabada ready to bowl, SRH's Kane Williamson and Jagadeesha Suchith scored 12 off the first three balls but could only manage to score three in as many deliveries after Rabada's sensational comeback. As a result, we got our first super over of IPL.

WATCH | Super Over Thriller in Chennai (BCCI posted the match report on their Twitter handle with the video of the Super Over included in it)

Let's re-live the edge-of-the-seat thriller ball by ball:

OVER 1: DC's Axar Patel to SRH's Kane Williamson and David Warner

It was surprising to see skipper Pant throwing the ball to Axar for two reasons. One: They had Kagiso Rabada who has both his Super Overs in the IPL. Two: It was Axar's first match after recovering from Covid 19.

Ball 1: Axar fired the ball straight and full to David Warner, who looked to slog-sweep it but missed it completely. 0/0

Ball 2: Warner slogged the ball turning into him, and this time, for a single to deep square leg. 1/0

Ball 3: Williamson made the most of Axar's error, who pitched it short, by pulling through square leg for four. 5/0

Ball 4: Axar responded with a dot ball. It was short again but this time, Williamson missed the pull shot. 5/0

Ball 5: Williamson is struck on the pads while attempting to hit a reverse-sweep. The batsmen ran one but DC reviewed it. Replay showed the ball was missing the stumps. 6/0

Ball 6: Huge error from David Warner that potentially cost them the match. Batsmen ran two and made it back home comfortably but the replay showed Warner ran one short. SRH finished at 7/0

OVER 2: SRH's Rashid Khan to DC's Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

Statistics revealed that Rashid Khan may not have been their best option as he had lost both his Super Overs but Warner continued to show faith in him. 6 balls later, Rashid's 2/2 became 3/3.

Ball 1 - Pant smacked the googly from Rashid to deep square leg for a single. 1/0

Ball 2 - Dhawan looked to sweep a quicker delivery on his pads but missed the ball. Batsmen ran one leg-byes. 2/0

Ball 3 - Pant did what Pant does best; bring out audacious shots in pressure situations. Reverse-sweeped Rashid for four. The ball flew over short third man. 6/0

Ball 4 - Rashid responded with a dot ball. Pant looked to the aerial route over covers by making room. However, he ended up edging the ball onto his pads. 6/0

Ball 5 - Scores level after Pant missed a slog sweep but they ran one leg-byes. SRH's appeal for LBW was turned down and they took a review. Replay shows the ball was missing the stumps. 7/0

Ball 6- DC stuttered home to victory with another leg-bye. Dhawan missed the sweep but batsmen ran a single to bring the curtains down on a thriller. 8/0

Interestingly, history was created when SRH let Rashid Khan bowl in the Super Over. It was the first time in history that two spinners bowled in the Super Over. The wicket at the Chepauk supported spinners and both captains decided to let them bowl the important overs of the game.

With this win, DC moved to the second position in the points table. They now have 4 wins in 5 games. On the other hand, SRH continue to reel in the bottom half of the table. They are 7th with just 1 win in 5 matches,