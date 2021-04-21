IPL 2021: 'Don't know how long can Punjab Kings keep playing Chris Gayle if he is not scoring runs' - Ajit Agarkar

Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle has not been in the best of forms with the bat in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Gayle scored 40 off 29 balls in the first game of the season. Since then, he has scored figures of 10, 11, and 15 for PBKS, and the KL Rahul-led franchise has lost all three games.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India bowler Ajit Agarkar said that Chris Gayle's situation is tricky, as, at his age, PBKS cannot keep him in the playing XI in every match if he is not scoring runs.

"I don't know, he started well. He got 40 in the first game. The challenge with Chris Gayle is that he did not play the first few games last season and then came back and he was as good as ever. So I can understand it is a difficult decision to sit him out," Agarkar said.

"If he is it and when he has done well, you always want to accommodate him. How long can you go on if he is not firing, especially at this stage of his career?" he asked.





"Their problem is that Nicholas Pooran is not scoring run either, who they must have had high hopes from. It's a tricky one. I don't know how long they can keep playing Chris Gayle, if he is not getting runs.

"But at this stage, do you look at someone like Dawid Malan, who is sitting outside at the moment. But overall, they also have to bat better. Chris Gayle is just one of the guys who played a poor shot," Agarkar said.

