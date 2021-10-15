IPL 2021 final: KKR endure tough blow, Rahul Tripathi hobbles out of pitch

Kolkata Knight Riders endured a tough blow during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings as their premier batter Rahul Tripathi was forced to leave the ground midway during the course of the contest.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the seventh over of CSK innings, when Tripathi came running from the deep to avoid openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis from stealing a double.

However, Tripathi failed to hold onto the ball and it went and hit his ankles. Soon after the incident, the KKR player was seen hobbling out of the field as team physio attended him outside the boundary rope.

There has been no official word on the extent of injury to Tripathi. Kamlesh Nagarkoti took the field in place of the injured player.

Meanwhile, after being invited to bat first, CSK have got off to a strong start, with Gaikwad and Du Plessis adding 61 runs for the opening wicket.

Gaikwad scored 32 off 27 balls before he was dismissed by Sunil Narine. However, his partner Du Plessis has kept the momentum intact and has completed his half-century.

Both the teams have fielded an unchanged playing XI, with CSK looking to secure their fourth IPL crown. KKR, on the other hand, are fighting for the third title.