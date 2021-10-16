IPL 2021 final: Spider-cam comes to Shubman Gill's rescue, denies Ravindra Jadeja a wicket - Watch video

A bizarre turn of events came to Shubman Gill's rescue in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, which the latter won by 27 runs on Friday in Dubai.

Gill, while batting on 27, went for the aerial route against Ravindra Jadeja in the 10th over, however, failed to get the desired connection. The ball ballooned up in the air before it was collected by Ambati Rayudu just outside the 30-yard-circle.

As Gill decided to walk out the umpires intervened and asked the batter to stop, as many believed it's for a no-ball check. However, after close inspection, it was found that the ball had touched the spider-cam cable, which then led the delivery to be ruled as dead.

Gill continued his resistance in the middle and completed his half-century before he was trapped LBW by Deepak Chahar.

Apart from Gill, Venkatesh Iyer also completed a half-century but failed to get his team through the line as KKR could only manage 165/9 in response to CSK's 192/3.

Meanwhile, this was MS Dhoni and CSK's fourth title since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was the standout player from the CSK camp as he smashed 86 off 59 balls in the contest.