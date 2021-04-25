'Form will come and go, class is always permanent': David Hussey backs KKR opener Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's poor run of form in the Indian Premier League 2021 season continued on Saturday as Kolkata Knight Riders went head-to-head with Rajasthan Royals. The KKR opener scored just 11 runs in the 19 balls he faced, and then was run out by Jos Buttler. His slow innings set the momentum for RR bowlers, who dominated throughout the innings, and restrict KKR to just 133/9 in 20 overs. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

CSK vs RCB - LIVE score

With Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten 42 runs and David Miller chipping in 24*, RR won the match by 6 wickets, with 7 balls to spare.

Also read: DC predicted XI vs SRH: Will Prithvi Shaw keep his place in the side?

Speaking at the post-match virtual press conference, KKR team mentor David Hussey backed Gill and said that he will find his momentum sooner rather than later.

"He is a star player, he took the Test match arena by storm in Australia. He is very specific and he has a great work ethic," Hussey said.

"All I can say is that form will come and go, class is always permanent.

"He is one class individual, both on and off the field. Mark my words, he will be one of the highest-scoring batsmen by the end of the tournament. He is an absolute class act," Hussey further added.

KKR, who started the tournament with a win, slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat of the season on Saturday and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON