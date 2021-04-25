IPL 2021, DC predicted XI vs SRH: Will Prithvi Shaw keep his place in the side?

Delhi Capitals who are functioning like a well-oiled machine will next face a rejuvenated Sunrisers Hyderabad who registered their first win in the IPL after a hat-trick of losses. DC will be full of confidence after defeating arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter and would be eyeing the top spot with a win over SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Also read: SRH Predicted XI vs DC: Will there be any changes to the team?

Apart from the dicey form of Prithvi Shaw, the rest of the DC side has been in top form. Here is our DC Predicted XI vs SRH:

Prithvi Shaw: After a dazzling innings at the start of this year’s IPL, Prithvi Shaw hasn’t quite been able to justify his name but as we all know he is one talented youngster and can easily bounce back strong.

Shikhar Dhawan: The Orange Cap holder has been the mainstay in DC’s batting unit. Shikhar Dhawan’s role will once again be crucial against SRH.

Steve Smith: The Australian superstar played a crucial innings for DC against MI and on a Chennai track where stroke-making is difficult, Smith becomes ever so important for DC’s batting unit.

Rishabh Pant: The newly-appointed captain has not quite taken this IPL by storm. But to be fair to him, he has not got the best of opportunities in all the games.

Shimron Hetmyer: The West Indies left-hander came towards the end and played a crucial cameo that ensured DC’s victory against MI. Hetmyer is just the right foil in the middle order for a Smith or Dhawan.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder provides the much-needed balance to the DC side. He hasn’t quite fired with the bat yet but with the ball, he gave DC an early breakthrough against MI and would like to do the same against SRH.

Lalit Yadav: The Delhi all-rounder received high praise from captain Pant. He is a strong right-hander who is handy with the ball too. Lalit can be used in Chennai as the third spinner for DC.

R Ashwin: The experienced campaigner continues to be DC’s main spinner. He bowled beautifully against MI without much luck. Ashwin would be looking to get amongst the wickets against SRH.

Amit Mishra: The leg-spinner was the star of the show with 4 wickets against MI. Amit Mishra’s experience and guile will be one of DCs main weapons against SRH.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African speedster is the leader of the DC seam attack. He has been decent with the new ball but would want to be more economical in the death overs.

Avesh Khan: The tall fast bowler, who is DC’s highest wicket-taker in this year’s IPL, has managed to keep the likes of Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma out of DC’s XI with some impactful performances and would like to do the same on Sunday.

DC Predicted XI vs SRH: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (capt&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan