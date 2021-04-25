IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs DC: Warner’s SRH look to continue momentum against well-settled Delhi Capitals
SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. It's going to be the final IPL game of the season at Chepauk in which both Pant and Warner would pray for a decent surface for their flamboyant batters. DC, who are placed third on the points table, will look to maintain their winning streak and consolidate their position. On the other hand, it's going to be a challenging face-off for SRH who just registered their first win this season and will look to carry the momentum against a strong and settled unit.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 25, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Most wickets in IPL
Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga is currently the highest wicket-taker of Indian Premier League with 170 wickets. Amit Mishra, who has 164 wickets under his belt, is 6 wickets away from equaling Malinga's record tally.
-
APR 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Best Figures by a DC bowler this season
Amit Mishra: 4/24 vs MI
Avesh Khan: 3/32 vs RR
Chris Woakes: 3/18 vs CSK
-
APR 25, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Khaleel Ahmed - IPL Wickets by Batting Position
Top Order (1-3): 17 (54.8%)
Middle Order(4-7): 13 (41.9%)
Tail (8-11): 1 (3.2%)
-
APR 25, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Best SR In Powerplay Of IPL 2021 (Minimum 30 balls)
Prithvi Shaw: 171.11
Jonny Bairstow: 163.27
Shubman Gill: 148.67
Faf du Plessis: 148.08
Suryakumar Yadav: 138.46
-
APR 25, 2021 06:01 PM IST
SRH vs DC: Last five encounters
DC win by 17 runs (Qualifier 2, IPL 2020)
SRH win by 88 runs (Match 47, IPL 2020)
SRH win by 15 runs (Match 11, IPL 2020)
DC win by 2 wickets (Eliminator, IPL 2019)
DC win by 39 runs (Match 30, IPL 2019)
-
APR 25, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad in last 5 matches
vs PBKS: won by 9 wickets
vs MI: lost by 13 runs
vs RCB: lost by 6 runs
vs KKR: lost by 10 runs
vs DC: lost by 17 runs
-
APR 25, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Delhi Capitals in last 5 encounters
vs MI: won by 6 wickets
vs PBKS: won by 6 wickets
vs RR: lost by 3 wickets
vs CSK: won by 7 wickets
vs MI: lost by 5 wickets
-
APR 25, 2021 05:46 PM IST
SRH vs DC: Head to head
Total matches: 18
SRH won: 11 matches
DC won: 7 matches
-
APR 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Delhi Capitals Squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel
-
APR 25, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad
-
APR 25, 2021 05:38 PM IST
IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 20 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals. It's going to be a battle between an experienced skipper - David Warner - and first-time captain Rishabh Pant. However, the stories of both sides are completely different. DC are currently placed in the top half of the points table with six points while the Sunrisers will enter the contest after registering the first win this season. It's going to be a tough challenge for the Orange Army as they will look to maintain the momentum against a well-settled Delhi Capitals.
Get our daily newsletter
Twitter erupts as Jadeja smacks five sixes off Harshal Patel in final over
- IPL 2021: Ravindra Jadeja’s incredible hitting in the final over of the Chennai Super Kings got the Twitter world talking.
6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 4: Ravindra Jadeja smashes 37 runs off Harshal Patel over - WATCH
- Before the over, CSK were languishing at 154 with Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease. But Jadeja took over the proceedings and smashed Harshal Patel for five sixes and a four in the last over.
SRH vs DC, Live: Warner’s SRH look to continue momentum against well-settled DC
Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to reach impressive T20I landmark
- Only a few days back Azam advanced in the ICC men's T20I player rankings. While Kohli remained firm at the fifth spot, Azam advanced one place to reach the second position.
Tendulkar plays his trademark shots against Cummins, Archer, Rabada - WATCH
- On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 48th birthday, the International Cricket Council posted an amazing video of Tendulkar batting against the best fast bowlers the world of cricket has to offer today.
England's Dom Bess started 'hating cricket' after long bio-bubble stay in India
- After spending around seven weeks inside the bio-bubble in India, Dom Bess is looking to rediscover his form with Yorkshire.
IPL 2021: Former Purple Cap winner returns for CSK, two changes for RCB
- Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 19 of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
'His teammates don't appear too happy with him being captain': Sehwag on Samson
- IPL 2021: Sehwag offered his views on the captaincy of Sanju Samson, who is leading Rajasthan Royals for the first time in the IPL, saying it is imperative for the skipper to be more proactive on the field.
Hussey says 21-year-old will be 'one of the highest-scoring batsmen' of IPL 2021
A 'Final Slugfest': DC rely on 'Pant Power' against wily Rashid on slow Chepauk
IPL 2021: RCB, CSK set for high-voltage clash
CSK vs RCB Live Score: Jadeja castles Maxwell, RCB in deep trouble
Kevin Pietersen explains why England's Moeen Ali cannot be a starter in T20Is
- Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has remarked that all-rounder Moeen Ali cannot be a regular member of England's T20I squad in his opinion.
Shardul Thakur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's advice that has 'helped a lot'
- Shardul Thakur received valuable advice from India great Sachin Tendulkar during a Ranji Trophy campaign.