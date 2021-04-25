IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs DC: Warner’s SRH look to continue momentum against well-settled Delhi Capitals

SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. It's going to be the final IPL game of the season at Chepauk in which both Pant and Warner would pray for a decent surface for their flamboyant batters. DC, who are placed third on the points table, will look to maintain their winning streak and consolidate their position. On the other hand, it's going to be a challenging face-off for SRH who just registered their first win this season and will look to carry the momentum against a strong and settled unit.

