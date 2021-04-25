IND USA
IPL 2021 SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 SRH vs DC Live Cricket Score(HT Collage)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs DC: Warner’s SRH look to continue momentum against well-settled Delhi Capitals

SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 20 Updates: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow the live updates of the SRH vs DC IPL 2021 match here.
APR 25, 2021
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 06:20 PM IST

SRH vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up to lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. It's going to be the final IPL game of the season at Chepauk in which both Pant and Warner would pray for a decent surface for their flamboyant batters. DC, who are placed third on the points table, will look to maintain their winning streak and consolidate their position. On the other hand, it's going to be a challenging face-off for SRH who just registered their first win this season and will look to carry the momentum against a strong and settled unit.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 25, 2021 06:20 PM IST

    Most wickets in IPL

    Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga is currently the highest wicket-taker of Indian Premier League with 170 wickets. Amit Mishra, who has 164 wickets under his belt, is 6 wickets away from equaling Malinga's record tally.

  • APR 25, 2021 06:15 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: Best Figures by a DC bowler this season

    Amit Mishra: 4/24 vs MI

    Avesh Khan: 3/32 vs RR

    Chris Woakes: 3/18 vs CSK

  • APR 25, 2021 06:10 PM IST

    Khaleel Ahmed - IPL Wickets by Batting Position

    Top Order (1-3): 17 (54.8%)

    Middle Order(4-7): 13 (41.9%)

    Tail (8-11): 1 (3.2%)

  • APR 25, 2021 06:06 PM IST

    Best SR In Powerplay Of IPL 2021 (Minimum 30 balls)

    Prithvi Shaw: 171.11

    Jonny Bairstow: 163.27

    Shubman Gill: 148.67

    Faf du Plessis: 148.08

    Suryakumar Yadav: 138.46

  • APR 25, 2021 06:01 PM IST

    SRH vs DC: Last five encounters

    DC win by 17 runs (Qualifier 2, IPL 2020)

    SRH win by 88 runs (Match 47, IPL 2020)

    SRH win by 15 runs (Match 11, IPL 2020)

    DC win by 2 wickets (Eliminator, IPL 2019)

    DC win by 39 runs (Match 30, IPL 2019)

  • APR 25, 2021 05:56 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad in last 5 matches

    vs PBKS: won by 9 wickets

    vs MI: lost by 13 runs

    vs RCB: lost by 6 runs

    vs KKR: lost by 10 runs

    vs DC: lost by 17 runs

  • APR 25, 2021 05:50 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals in last 5 encounters

    vs MI: won by 6 wickets

    vs PBKS: won by 6 wickets

    vs RR: lost by 3 wickets

    vs CSK: won by 7 wickets

    vs MI: lost by 5 wickets

  • APR 25, 2021 05:46 PM IST

    SRH vs DC: Head to head

    Total matches: 18

    SRH won: 11 matches

    DC won: 7 matches

  • APR 25, 2021 05:42 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Squad

    Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

  • APR 25, 2021 05:39 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

    David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

  • APR 25, 2021 05:38 PM IST

    IPL 2021, SRH vs DC Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 20 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals. It's going to be a battle between an experienced skipper - David Warner - and first-time captain Rishabh Pant. However, the stories of both sides are completely different. DC are currently placed in the top half of the points table with six points while the Sunrisers will enter the contest after registering the first win this season. It's going to be a tough challenge for the Orange Army as they will look to maintain the momentum against a well-settled Delhi Capitals.

