‘From Australia to IPL captaincy’: Fans react after Rishabh Pant appointed as Delhi Capitals captain

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday named Rishabh Pant as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on April 9. The franchise took this step after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

The franchise confirmed the development through a statement. This will be 23-year-old Pant's debut as IPL captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi's state team in the past.

As soon as the news broke out, cricket fans on social media came up with special messages to congratulate the youngster and expressed their excitement to see Pant lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Here are some of the reactions:

Really very excited to see Rishabh against Dhoni. He is really a fanboy of Dhoni and he will be going to toss the coin and captain against Dhoni. 10th April waiting.....🤗#MSDhoni #RishabhPant #WhistlePodu — Jyoti (@Jyoti1907) March 30, 2021

It's @RishabhPant17 time going on. Let's see what skills has he got to lead @DelhiCapitals . I hope he is as impressive as his batting since the start of 2021. #IPL2021 #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Z2fVjin3YP — Yash Gautam (@evilhearted__o7) March 30, 2021

So Players like Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin will play under Rishabh Pant.

That's Beauty of IPL 🔥#IPL2021 — The Crick Tweets (@mrhvcji) March 30, 2021

Aree exam ki bjae.. Jab rishabh pant khelte hai.. Tabh jyada anxiety hoti ha 🤣 aree even kal mera bio ka board ka practical hai. Lekin jbse pata chala hai pant captain bne hai.. Tabse twitter pr lagi hui hun 🤣 — 🇮🇳🕷️🕸️Spider-girl 👯🕸️ (@Piink_Shadowz) March 30, 2021

Pant is ready to lead Delhi Capitals..

Fans and his teammates be like:) #IPL2021 #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/xTXzJ6iwfc — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵 𝗧𝗶𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗶 (@harsh__t) March 30, 2021

From becoming babysitter in Australia to now being captain to Steve Smith, life truly has come full circle for Rishabh Pant 😭 — sonali (@samtanisonali1) March 30, 2021

From Australia to IPL captaincy, been a decent 2021 for Rishabh Pant, hasn't it? 👌🏾https://t.co/abqDuEoxws pic.twitter.com/6Y2Q7flYk1 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 30, 2021

Pant has been in a rich vein of form lately. He was one of the architects of India's historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia in January. He then played a big role in India's 3-1 Test series win against England, scoring 270 runs from six innings with the help of a century.

Pant also returned to India's white-ball team against England. After a decent outing in the T20 Internationals, he was in cracking form in the ODI series, hitting 77 and 78 in the two matches he played.