IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones Virat Kohli can reach this season

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) begins on Friday with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament has over the years been enriched by some superlative performances by Indian cricket's biggest superstar — Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has been a single franchise player, having spent 13 seasons with RCB, since making his debut for the team in the inaugural season in 2008.

Kohli has been an integral part of the team and has been part of three campaigns when the team lost in the final. He holds the record for the most runs in a single season of the tournament, when his 973 runs and 4 centuries guided RCB to the final in 2016, where they came up short against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli is also the all-time highest run-getter in the tournament. Kohli, who had announced ahead of the tournament that he is going to open the batting this season, will be looking to score big for RCB this year too and hope to take them to the elusive title.

Here is a look at his career IPL stats, his big achievements and all the milestones that he may reach during the upcoming season.

Virat Kohli IPL stats and T20 season stats

Virat Kohli is 269 runs away from completing 10,000 runs across T20s.

Virat Kohli is 8 matches away from completing 200 matches in IPL.

Virat Kohli is 122 runs away from completing 6,000 runs in IPL.

Virat Kohli is 6 fifty plus scores away from completing 50 fifty plus scores in IPL.

Virat Kohli is 4 fifty plus scores away from completing 50 fifty plus scores for RCB across leagues (IPL+CLT20).

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL.

Virat Kohli’s average of 51.93 in the 2020-21 season across T20s is the 4th best among the 78 batters who have batted in 15+ innings in the season.

Virat Kohli is the also the 4th highest run-getter in the 2020-21 season across T20s after M Rizwan (1011), M Stoinis (904) and Babar Azam (843).

Virat Kohli has amassed 409 runs at Wankhede Stadium in IPL at the average of 58.4 with the SR

of 142.5.

Virat Kohli averages 46.9 as an opener in IPL with the SR of 140.2 as compared to 34.0 at other positions with the SR of 125.2.

Virat Kohli has been dismissed the most times in IPL by Sandeep Sharma for 7 times.

Virat Kohli’s lowest batting average in IPL is against left-arm pacers — 24.23, while his lowest SR is against left-arm finger spinners — 117.3.

Virat Kohli has the SR of 205.5 in last 4 overs of the match in IPL as compared to 122 in other phases of the game.