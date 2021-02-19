IND USA
IPL 2021: 'Has ability to punish attack,' Kumar Sangakkara explains why Rajasthan Royals retained David Miller
A file photo of former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara.(Getty Images)
IPL 2021: 'Has ability to punish attack,' Kumar Sangakkara explains why Rajasthan Royals retained David Miller

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:14 PM IST

South Africa batsman David Miller did not feature in the playing XI for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 barring just one game. Hence, it came as a surprise when Miller was retained by RR earlier this year. The explosive batsman recently showcased his worth in a T20 game against Pakistan as he hammered an unbeaten 85 off 45 balls (5 fours, 7 sixes) to help South Africa recover from 65 for seven against Pakistan in the 3rd T20I.

On being asked about Miller's chances of playing matches in the upcoming IPL 2021 season, RR Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara described him as a "fantastic player", and said that his presence gives the team a lot of advantage.

Also read: 'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad

"Well, I think he is a fantastic player. The left-hander finisher. He has the ability to punish the attack. He had a very good innings in the last T20 against Pakistan where he brought South Africa out of the very difficult situation," Sangakkara told reporters at a virtual press conference, according to news agency ANI.

"So he has all the weapons to become very important batsmen for us in the middle to death period. And at the same time, he is a great guy with great character and it's wonderful to have around in a team. So he brings a lot to us in terms of advantage," he further said.

"So when he does get a chance he will be able to really good for RR. You can't really guarantee performances but if you follow the process the result will follow," Sangakkara added.

