'He goes away from his main strength': Manjrekar points out reasons behind Ashwin's struggles in white-ball cricket

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had a fantastic Test series in Australia, in which he picked 12 wickets in 3 games. Ashwin did even better in the Test series against England in India, picking 32 wickets in 4 Tests, and finishing as the leading-wicket taker in the series.

But despite his consistent performances in the longest format, Ashwin was not named in India's squad for the limited-overs leg against England.

Ashwin also got off to a jittery start in Delhi Capitals' first game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season, giving away 47 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 11.8.

READ | ‘He couldn’t hit a six’: Sehwag explains why Manish Pandey failed to finish 188-run chase against KKR

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar explained the reasons behind Ashwin's struggles in white-ball cricket.

"For Amit Mishra, there isn't much change in how he bowls in Test and T20 cricket. He sticks to his strength and his intent is to get the ball to turn. Ashwin doesn't bowl the off-spinner. He hardly bowls the off-spinner in white-ball cricket," Manjrekar said.

"In Test matches, that's his main delivery. In white-ball cricket, there's a lot of other stuff, the pause and the round-arm delivery and stuff like that which I don't really like too much," he added.

"I think Ashwin, when he gets into this white-ball circle, he's only thinking about not getting hit and he thinks the only way to escape punishment is to have all these kinds of variations and he goes away from his main strength which is him being this wonderful off-spinner.

"So in return, you don't get much return off the pitch because he's not bowling any turning deliveries," Manjrekar added.

"It wasn't a case of Ashwin bowling badly. I think both Raina and Moeen played some superb shots that put him off his length, they hit the good balls for sixes.

"But this is the thing with Ashwin that we saw in the first game... a lot of people believe that he should be part of the white-ball format for India but the Ashwin that you see in Test matches is not who you see in white-ball cricket," Manjrekar signed off.