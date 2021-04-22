'He is one of the classiest batsmen in the world': Trent Boult rates Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul high

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Trent Boult understands that Punjab Kings remains a dangerous side despite losing three games out of four in IPL 2021. Boult, the MI quick, is wary of the threat their batsmen are capable of posing, especially the top order, comprising captain KL Rahul and Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

Boult hailed Rahul, calling him one of the best batsmen in the world. The PBKS captain has scored two half-centuries from four games and although his strike-rate is a bit of a concern, Boult is not taking bowling to Rahul and the rest of his teammates lightly.

"They (Punjab Kings batsmen) are incredibly dangerous. I have bowled to KL Rahul a few times and I think he is one of the classiest batsmen in the world when he gets going. So, 100 per cent we need to be on our game as a bowling unit," Boult said.

"Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, is a very experienced player, it is going to be a great challenge, we are coming off a defeat and we would be firing," the left-arm quick said in reply to a query by PTI.

PBKS are likely to hand a game to England batsman Dawid Malan. Shimron Hetmyer of the West Indies has registered three ducks in four games, and it is time that Malan, the No. 1-ranked T20I batsman in the world is given a game before it's too late for the Punjab Kings, who are currently placed in the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table.

"I have barely played (against) him a couple of times, the last time I played, he got a hundred, obviously a very dangerous player. Hard to tell the make-up of the Kings' side but one thing we have in our favour is the experience of playing four games on this surface already and understanding that it is a tricky surface," Boult added.