'He isn't called Lord Shadul just like that': Sehwag lauds CSK pacer

Shardul Thakur has left the fans impressed with his bowling performances in the Indian Premier League 2021 for Chennai Super Kings. The right-arm fast bowler is riding high on confidence since the Australia tour last year - and his solid string of performances have carried on in the IPL in UAE.

While the CSK pacer has taken 11 wickets in 11 games, he has been quite economical - a factor that helped MS Dhoni's team in picking the crucial win against Kolkata Knight Riders last week.

IPL 2021, SRH vs CSK - LIVE!

Shardul gave just 20 runs in 4 overs and picked 2 wickets and helped in restricting KKR in that match. Recalling that performance, Sehwag said that Shardul is called as 'Lord Shardul' for a reason.

“It would be unfair to say that the pitch suited Shardul. It was his bowling skills - yorkers, knuckleballs, or slower bouncers - which should be credited for his excellent performance,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“The only reason KKR was unable to score 200 runs in that game was Thakur's death bowling, especially when he got Russell out. He isn't called 'Lord Shardul' just like that,” he added.

CSK, meanwhile restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad at 134/7 in 20 overs in their IPL 2021 match on Thursday.